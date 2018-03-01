SNOW CHAOS: West Sussex teams set to be forced to postpone fixtures

A raft of sporting postponements are expected on Friday as teams inspect pitches hit by snow and freezing temperatures.

With more snow forecast for the south-east it looks like plenty of the weekend’s fixtures will fall by the wayside.

If your team’s fixture is off and you want to spread the word, either email the details to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk or tweet @stevebone1

Among those set to make an early decision are the Rocks, who are due to be at home to St Albans in a vital National League South encounter on Saturday.

They are set to decide around Friday lunchtime whether there is any chance of the game being on.

Crawley’s League Two game at home to Wycombe is under threat, with an inspection also planned on Friday.

Saturday is also supposed to see a full Southern Combination League programme, with Pagham and Sidlesham due to be at home and Chichester City, Selsey, Midhurst and Bosham all on the road.

But league officials have sent guidance to all clubs and match officials advising that – in a break with tradition – fixtures can be called off ahead of Saturday morning if it makes sense for all parties.

Chichester City Ladies will at least have an extra day for the Oaklands Park pitch to recover from any snow. They are due to host Gillingham Ladies in a rearranged league game on Sunday afternoon.

Rugby could be hit too. Chichester hope to travel to London Cornish while Bognor are due to host Ventnor.

The Bognor-Ventnor game is already regarded as ‘in doubt’. The Hampshire Avenue hosts are liaising with the islanders about latest time of notification and possible new date for the game if it is called off.

Two early football casualties of the weather were planned Thursday-night games - the reserve clash between Midhurst and Chichester and the Felpham Colts-Sidlesham U18 game at Littlehampton.

These are the SCFL fixtures as they stand

These are the National League South fixtures as they stand

This page shows Saturday’s Football League and non-league fixtures - with a number showing as postponed already

* Keep an eye on this website for the latest news on postponements and follow @stevebone1 on Twitter.