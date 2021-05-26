Soccer AM presenter turns focus on Bognor

Filming under way at the Nye Camp

Presenter James Kirtland was on hand at the Nye Camp to film a segment for the show's spin-off Youtube channel Location Football, which will be released online next week.

The visit coincided with the latest unveiling of the new Season's End and comes after a period of huge ground development which has seen a new main stand, new floodlights and new toilet blocks as well as a general refurbishment of existing facilities.

A You Are Our Rocks wall of fame showcasing plaques donated by supporters has also helped with the transformation of the ground, which will soon also include a fan zone.

Supporters' club supremo Ian Guppy was joined by club mascot Rocky the Bear to give James a tour of the much-loved ground.

He said: "We were delighted to welcome the guys and show them all of the improvements that have been made here. The work by volunteers and committee members is so important and when you get this kind of recognition it makes it all worthwhile.