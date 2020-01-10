Stags party: Midhurst open new year by grounding Swans

Midhurst opened the new year with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Storrington thanks to goals from Kieran Carter, Oli Page and Chris Wyatt.

Both sides started well but neither keeper was really tested in the opening 15 minutes.

A goal for Midhurst / Picture: Kate Shemilt

The Stags started to get control and created a few half chances with the lively Matt Rowland causing the Swans defence problems.

The opening goal arrived in the 23rd minute when the ball fell to Kieran.Carter, whose shot from the edge of the 18-yard box beat Swans keeper Gary Elliott.

Midhurst continued to press, with Rich Carter having a strike from long distance that just flew over.

Wide men Page and Kieran Carter were delivering some very dangerous crosses and the next big chance came from a good cross from Carter, Harry Giles making a great late run but he couldn’t divert his header from six yards out.

Action between Midhurst and Storrington / Picture: Kate Shemilt

Swans keeper Elliott was kept busy for the remainder of the half but kept the score down to 1-0.

The Stags got control in the opening minutes of the second half and tried to double their lead.

Rowland got through and Elliott made a great save to his left, tipping the ball around the post.

The visitors had their first real chance after a great initial challenge from Wyatt, but the ball fell loose to Josh Warner, who forced Stags keeper Josh Bird into a good stop.

The Stags second goal arrived in the 60th minute, Page beat his man on the right and put in a good cross where Rowland was on hand to poke home from close range.

Swans forced a few corners, but none troubled the home side.

Kieran Carter had a great chance to make it three as he found space on the left and chose to shoot, but he blasted his shot high and wide.

With ten minutes to go Stags got a third, Wyatt volleying home from a corner to secure the points.

Midhurst: Bird, Wyatt, Behan, R Carter, Farr, Hyde, Page, Giles, Rowland, Slater, K Carter. Subs: Sheehan, Lane, Brown.