Stranger things have happened... Chichester City players eye up chance of win over Tranmere

Chichester City’s players have told how they are coming to terms with being the centre of attention – getting quizzed about the Cup run at work and while out and about.

Four players came face to face with the microphones and cameras as the club staged a press conference – and had plenty to say about their looming big day.

From left, Josh Clack, Connor Cody, Ryan Davidson and Jamie Horncastle face the press / Picture by Kate Shemilt

Captain Connor Cody, winger Josh Clack, midfielder Jamie Horncastle and defender Ryan Davidson are all in confident mood for Sunday's Cup second round tie and say they determined to show they can play - if they can get the ball.

It's been a remarkable run for Chi, who have beaten six teams - including three from one non-league step higher than theirs - in reaching the 'proper' rounds of the Cup. A first round bye has set up the second round visit to Prenton Park.

Horncastle said: “It’s exciting. Where I work, a guy this morning came in and said he’ll be going down the pub and watching the game.

"Normally it’s us going down the pub and watching football - we don’t drink, mind! Now people are going to the pub to watch us.”

Davidson added: “A lot of us work locally and if we’re out in the Chichester area, a lot of people are saying ‘Good luck’.

“I work in a school and all the teachers - some of them are not even interested in football - are saying ‘Good luck’.

“The support from the community has been amazing. It’a hard to believe it’s all about us playing football. It’s been really really good.”

Davidson and Clack said the players were trying not to think about what it would be like for City to reach the third round.

Davidson said: “It would be a whole different kettle of fish if that happened but you never know.” Clack added: “Stranger things have happened.”

See the players talk in the video above