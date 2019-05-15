Success or not - this Bognor season could mark start of brave new era

Another football season has passed and the question all fans ask any club at any level is: Was our season a successful one?

At the start of the Rocks’ season, if you’d said we’d win the Sussex Senior Cup and finish in mid-table you might have accepted that as a success.

But I’m sure all can agree that as the campaign panned out, many will look back on what might have been.

It’s true that injuries have totally crippled us at different stages and have caused numerous changes week on week.

But actually, looking at the squad, there has been a constant spine too and I’m certain every club would have had some form of injury crisis at some point. It’s how those that come in respond and play that is key.

I know Worthing had a serious injury crisis at one stage and they managed to stay up in or around the play-off zone for the whole season.

As a club we go again and look to rebuild and the plans in place for next season excite me.

I know the trial day has already been given some negative press on social media but I feel it’s a stroke of genius by the club – for many reasons.

First, you always have the opportunity to unearth an absolute gem who’s managed to go totally under the radar of any club at our level.

Second, the club have the opportunity to actually assess the local talent, something that’s been screamed out for all season, so it appears that this call has been listened to and may help us.

Third, a lot has been said that many players can’t play at this level and couldn’t step up – well anyone reading this who genuinely fancies their chances has the opportunity to go and show Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake what talent there is locally.

Once the trial days are finished I’m sure we’ll have some local players with talent who will do well for us, and that does excite me.

The youth sides have fared really well this season and it’s heartening to see so many of the Bognor sides winning their respective leagues. This pool of players should be our future.

As a Rocks fan you may look at this season as one of what-ifs, but if this time next season there is a nucleus of local players, enhanced by some experienced heads and a sprinkling of exciting loanees, then we may see the 2018-19 season as one of transition – and success.

Let’s hope so as I feel the talent is there – and there is now the chance to make Bognor great again.

