Sunderland and Newcastle United linked with Hartlepool United youngster, Crawley Town star praises Manchester United loaness - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland and Newcastle United have both been linked with a swoop for Hartlepool United youngster Josh Hawkes.

The 20-year-old has been in dazzling form this season, and TeamTalk claim the North East duo are keeping a watchful eye on Pools prospect.

Middlesbrough, Huddersfield, Burnley and Sheffield United are among the other sides linked with a swoop for Hawkes.

Similar stories emerged this time last year, where reports suggests Sunderland and the Magpies have been monitoring his progress for a long time.

Bristol Rovers defender Tom Lockyer admitted he was disappointed to see Portsmouth striker James Vaughan escape FA action following an alleged punch last Tuesday.

The pair clashed in Pompey’s home draw with Rovers, where Gas boss Graham Coughlan described the incident as an Anthony Joshua-style punch.

“I don’t want to talk too much about it but he knows what he’s done,” he told Bristol Live. “I’ve seen it back and I’m not sure how there’s no action being taken.

“I saw the one with Calvin Andrews, when he got a 12-game ban and I can’t tell you what’s much different.

“Obviously it’s a bit disappointing because I feel, if that was one of us, there would be action taken.

“So for whatever reason they haven’t so that’s just something we’ve got to accept and move on.”

Barnsley could face a battle to keep hold of Liam Lindsay in the summer, according to The Sun.

The defender has featured in 31 of the Tykes' League One fixtures this season as they currently occupy an automatic promotion place.

And should the Daniel Stendel’s men achieve promotion to the Championship, the 23-year-old will reportedly be available for around £2.5million.

Aston Villa have been credited with initial interest in the ex-Partick Thistle man, who made 42 second-tier outings last term.

In League Two, Crawley Town defender Lewis Young has heaped praise on Manchester United loanee Matty Willock.

The 22-year-old forward made his first Crawley start this weekend after completing his loan move last month, and Young feels he will only improve Reds' quality going forward.

He told the Crawley Observer: "Matty was at the Arsenal academy with my youngest brother (Kyle Young) so he's played with three of us now (played with Ashley Young at Old Trafford).

"I thought he was brilliant today. He was unfortunate that he started to tire before the end and that's why he was taken off. He really showed his quality.

"If he can keep doing that over the next 11 games, we've got a fantastic player on our hands."