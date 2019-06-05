Sunderland in race to re-sign winger, Portsmouth weighing up loan move for Newcastle United midfielder - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland have re-entered the race to sign Stewart Downing, though the winger is likely to hold talks with Blackburn and Rangers later this month. (Teesside Gazette)

Portsmouth are weighing up a loan move for Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser, though face competition from Championship duo Wigan and Preston. (Portsmouth News)

Stewart Downing (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Pompey midfielder Adam May is close to completing a season-long loan to Swindon Town as he seeks to continue his promising development. (Portsmouth News)

Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle says he is open to a return to Portsmouth after spending the second half of the season on loan at Fratton Park. (Portsmouth News)

Peterborough have witnessed bids in the region of £400,000 for Shrewsbury midfielder Oliver Norburn rejected. Championship clubs are also monitoring his situation. (Football Insider)

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann says he is looking to add a mixture of youth and experience to his squad this summer. (Sheffield Star)

Hull City, Ipswich Town and Charlton are all keen on Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews, while Erhun Oztumer is also linked with the latter. (PA)

Bristol Rovers have announced the arrival of right-back Mark Little following his release from Bolton Wanderers. (Various)

Coventry are still awaiting an answer from Jordan Willis over a new deal. Luton are favourites to sign him but Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby and Hull are also keen. (Bristol Live)

Luton Town boss Graeme Jones has completed his first signing of the summer by bringing in Callum McManaman on a free transfer from Wigan Athletic. (Luton Today)

Charlton Athletic attacker Tariqe Fosu is a target for Oxford United, Lincoln City and Rotherham United with his contract set to expire on July 1. (South London Press)

Former Wolves forward Joe Mason has ended his six-month wait for a new club by penning a deal with newly-promoted MK Dons. (Various)

Gillingham have snapped goalkeeper Jack Bonham on a two-year deal following his release from Championship side Brentford. (Various)

Scunthorpe United are considering a move for transfer-listed Peterborough United goalkeeper Aaron Chapman this summer. (Grimsby Live)

Grimsby Town are interested in re-signing Andy Cook from Walsall after boss Darrell Clarke admitted he can't promise the striker will stay. (Grimsby Live)

Northampton Town have offloaded defender Ash Taylor to old club Aberdeen - joining Barnsley winger Ryan Hedges at Pittodrie. (Various)