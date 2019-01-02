Sunderland linked with Celtic defender, Crawley Town sign one of the world's most prolific goal scorers - League 1 and League 2 live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... It's day two of the January window - and transfer talk is already beginning to dominate the League One and Two skyline. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Doncaster Rovers could complete the signing of a defender this week, boss Grant McCann has revealed. Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi impressed with side’s resilence after red card