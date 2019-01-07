Sunderland linked with Celtic winger, Portsmouth braced for bids on prized assets - League 1 and League 2 live blog

It's Day Seven of the January window - and League One and Two clubs' transfer business is beginning to take shape

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.

Sunderland are ready to renew their interest in Celtic winger Lewis Morgan, according to reports.

Sunderland are ready to renew their interest in Celtic winger Lewis Morgan, according to reports.