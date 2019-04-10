Sunderland manager admits Aiden McGeady is an injury doubt for Coventry game: League 1 and 2 latest news

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has admitted Aiden McGeady remains a doubt for the visit of Coventry City on Saturday.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has admitted Aiden McGeady remains a doubt for the visit of Coventry City on Saturday.

McGeady missed the draw with Burton Albion on Tuesday night, his second in a row after picking up an impact injury in the 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley last week.

Ross is likely to have a stretched squad again at the weekend with Chris Maguire and Dylan McGeouch also doubtful, though Lee Cattermole could return.

You can read Ross' full injury update with the Sunderland Echo HERE.

Southampton are readying a move for Shrewsbury Town teenage defender Rhys Davies, according to Football Insider.

Just 17-years-old, Davies has caught the eye of several Premier League and Championship clubs this term after starring in two loan spells at Nuneaton Borough and Chippenham Town

Left-back by trade, Davies, who is the son of former Crystal Palace defender Gareth Davies, was invited for a trial at Southampton last week and impressed the club’s coaching staff.

The report believes The Shrews are bracing themselves for several offers on their brightest prospect this summer.

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton wants to sign Sheffield United star Ched Evans this summer as well as other loanees Harry Souttar, Lewie Coyle and Jason Holt.

Evans remained at Highbury despite interest from Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers in January.

Barton stressed it is not only Evans he would like to stay at Town, but also Leeds' Coyle, Stoke's Souttar and Holt, who has returned to parent club Rangers after a knee injury.

You can read what Barton told the Blackpool Gazette HERE.

Meanwhile, Wes Burns has penned a new deal with the Cod Army, keeping him at the club until 2021, with the club holding an option for a further year.

In League Two, Northampton Town forward Daniel Powell hopes to stay at the club but concedes the decision is out of his hands.

Powell is one of a number of Cobblers' first-teamers to be out-of-contract at the end of the campaign, a list that also includes Sam Foley, Shay Facey and John-Joe O’Toole.

But after previously falling out-of-favour with boss Keith Curle, the 28-year-old has been selected in five of Town’s last seven games, netting twice.

You can read what Powell told the Northampton Echo & Chronicle about his future HERE.

Port Vale loanee Mitch Clark is yet to discuss his future with Aston Villa, despite his contract expiring in the summer.

Vale are interested in signing the defender on a permanent basis but Clark isn't expecting a decision to be made until the end of the season.

"I don't know what's going to happen at the end of the season," he told Stoke On Trent Live.

"The season ends in five or six games and Villa have to come to me and tell me what is going to happen. Then I will go from there, but at the minute I am happy being at Vale.

"At the minute nothing has happened. I have not had a discussion with Villa about what my situation is. Neither has my agent so I am just going to ride it out until the end of the season and go from there."

League One Manager of The Month nominees (winner to be announced on Friday)

Lee Bowyer (Charlton Athletic), Wally Downes (AFC Wimbledon), Mick Harford (Luton Town), Karl Robinson (Oxford United).

League One Player of The Month nominees (winner to be announced on Friday)

Lucas Akins (Burton Albion), Dimitri Cavare (Barnsley), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers), Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United).

League Two Manager of The Month nominees (winner to be announced on Friday)

John Askey (Port Vale), Danny Cowley (Lincoln City), Micky Mellon (Tranmere Rovers), Paul Tisdale (MK Dons).

League Two Player of The Month nominees (winner to be announced on Friday)

Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers), Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town), Neal Eardley (Lincoln City), James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).