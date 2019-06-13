Sunderland offer contract to free agent amid Portsmouth interest, Blackpool hope to have new owners by end of June - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland have tabled a contract offer to free agent Lawrence Shankland, who is also attracting interest from Portsmouth, Rangers, Celtic and Swansea City. (Scottish Sun)

Meanwhile, Stewart Downing is weighing offers from several clubs - including Sunderland - following his release from Middlesbrough. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Doncaster boss Grant McCann fears his side have fallen behind in the battle for Portsmouth-linked Paul Downing after he was offered a ‘huge’ contract elsewhere. (Portsmouth News)

However, Rovers will be boosted by the imminent arrival of Rangers winger Glenn Middleton on a season-long loan deal. (Daily Record)

Blackpool hope to have new owners by the end of June with an announcement regarding who it is expected to takeover imminent. (BBC)

Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers are keen on defender Dominic Ball after he was released by Rotherham United. (Press and Journal)

Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle Aston Villa and Leeds target Tom Bayliss is yet to receive an approach from elsewhere - says Coventry chief executive Dave Boddy. (Coventry Live)

One Sky Blues player who is heading towards the exit door is defender Jordan Willis. He has been linked with Luton Town and Bristol City. (Coventry Live)

Bristol Rovers have signed defender Josh Hare from Eastleigh on a free transfer. He was named in the National League 2018/19 Team of the Year. (BBC)

Millwall manager Neil Harris says one of their goalkeeper targets - thought to be Ipswich shotstopper Bartosz Bialkowksi, looks set to move abroad. (London News Online)

Former Fulham and Birmingham City goalkeeper Maik Taylor has joined Walsall as their first-team goalkeeping coach. (Various)

Crawley Town are expected to sign an unnamed midfielder from the National League South by the end of the week. (Crawley Observer)

Morecambe have made striker Cole Stockton their second signing of the summer after his contract expired at Tranmere Rovers. (Various)

Newport County have added Kyle Howkins to their ranks on a two-year deal following his release from West Bromwich Albion. (Various)