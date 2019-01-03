Sunderland owner denies Peterborough winger bid, Posh and Luton interest in Huddersfield midfielder League 1 and League 2 live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... It's day three of the January window - and transfer talk is already beginning to dominate the League One and Two skyline. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Transfer window news Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly praises entire team for hard work over Christmas