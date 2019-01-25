Sunderland set to re-sign former favourite, Barnsley star wanted by Championship club - League 1 and League 2 live blog

There are just 6 days left for League One and Two clubs to strengthen their squads.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.

Sunderland set to sign Grant Leadbitter from Middlesbrough while Josh Maja closes in on Bordeaux switch

Sunderland set to sign Grant Leadbitter from Middlesbrough while Josh Maja closes in on Bordeaux switch