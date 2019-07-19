Sunderland suffer blow in pursuit of Bolton star, no club have agreed fee for Jamal Lowe says Portsmouth manager - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland have been dealt a blow in their reported pursuit of Harry Brockbank as he is keen to stay at Bolton Wanderers. (Northern Echo)

The Black Cats are facing competition from Reading for Ben Henaghan, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at Sheffield United. (Various)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett insists Wigan Athletic or any other club are yet to agree a fee for Jamal Lowe, contrary to reports. (Portsmouth News)

Meanwhile, Jackett has confirmed Rangers have the option recall Rory McCrorie in January. (Portsmouth News)

Coventry City have received a fresh offer for striker Conor Chaplin from Barnsley after their previous bid of £700,000 was turned down. (Coventry Live)

Former Sky Blues right-back Jack Grimmer is close to earning a contract with Wycombe Wanderers. (Coventry Live)

Blackpool have lost out to Hull City in the race to sign former Peterborough United defender Ryan Tafazolli. (The Sun)

Plymouth Argyle chairman Simon Hallett admits he feels "a little bit of guilt " for raiding four players from Bury this summer. (Bury Times)

Wycombe are looking to sign Paul Smyth on loan from QPR. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Accrington Stanley. (West London Sport)

Lloyd Isgrove, formerly of Barnsley and Portsmouth last season, is on trial with Swindon Town. (Portsmouth News)

Former Derby County striker Kwame Thomas is on trial at League Two side Carlisle United. (Carlisle News & Star)