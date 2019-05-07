Bognor Regis Town and Burgess Hill Town before kick-off

Sussex Senior Cup final: Bognor Regis Town v Burgess Hill Town player ratings

Doug Tuck's strike in the second-half of extra-time saw Bognor Regis Town overcome Burgess Hill Town 2-1 in the Sussex Senior Cup final at the Amex this evening

Jimmy Wild opened the scoring for the Rocks after just five minutes but Ross Murdoch levelled things up for the Hillians two minutes before half-time. But Tuck's extra-time goal proved to be the winner as Bognor Regis Town lifted the Sussex Senior Cup for the first time since 1987. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.

Made a huge error in fumbling Becks 25-yard strike in the lead up to the goal. Busier of the two keepers in the second-half and produced a great stop to keep out Felix in extra-time

1. Dan Lincoln - 7

Called Hill keeper James into action early on. Just as adept at his attacking duties as his defensive ones.

2. Josh McCormick - 6

Worked well in tandem down the left with Lethbridge in the opening stages of the first period. Hit a stinging shot which was marvellously saved by James in the opening moments of extra-time.

3. Ashton Leigh - 7

Assured but unspectacular shift from the Bognor man

4. Richard Gilot - 6

