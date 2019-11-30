The man who doesn't think the trip to Tranmere will be Chichester City's last in this year's FA Cup

Chichester City’s coaching duo are drumming into the players the need to enjoy their big day out at Prenton Park.

Danny Potter and Darin Killpartrick are the men preparing City’s step-eight players for their meeting with a professional outfit who play five divisions higher.

They admit it’s daunting, but say as along as their players give their all and keep battling until the end of the game, they will be happy with them.

And Potter admits he has a feeling Sunday’s game will not be Chi’s last in the 2019-20 FA Cup.

Potter said: “We worked on Tuesday night and will work on Thursday night and will get an extra session at the FA’s St George’s Park on Saturday.

“In terms of how we play, nothing should change. We will play the game how we want to play it.

“Winning the SCFL last season has helped us. For us to get to step four was special and I don’t think it is a coincidence we’ve had a good Cup run this year. The other thing is we have made some outstanding signings - Dabba (Killpartick) and two or three players.

“We were always going to be competitive this season but didn’t think we’d be this competitive in this competition.

“With a bit of luck and the right attitude and the right players, there’s a reason we’ve done well. But this is a daunting challenge. This is very, very different.”

Potter said he had felt for a while City could somehow be involved in the coveted third-round draw. He said: “I don’t know why, I can see just see another game here at Oaklands Park, maybe a replay or maybe even a third round game. You just never know.”

Killpartrick said the City squad were a pleasure to work with because of their commitment and willingness to learn.

Of the Cup tie preparations the former Bognor defender and coach said: “We might need to change one or two movement patterns but they’re a full-time outfit and they’ll be extremely fit and that does worry me. But we’ll be fit too.

“We have to make sure the players are ready to do their jobs in possession and out of possession. Then it’s over to them - let’s see what they can do.

“We’re looking forward to it but we’re realistic and know we could fall flat on our faces.

“At 5pm on Sunday it will be all be finished and I want to make sure for every player doesn’t let the experience go past them and it doesn’t get too much for them and they really try to express themselves.

“Everyone talks about the bye but everyone forgets how hard the club worked to get to the first round. Eighty per cent of the team were playing in the county league last year and to do what we’ve done is outrageous. We have had luck but to get to the first round was brilliant.”