They've done it! Chichester City through to FA Cup first round after win over Bowers and Pitsea

Chichester City join Pompey, Ispwich, Sunderland and the rest of League One and Two in the first round of the FA Cup after a memorable afternoon in Essex.

A penalty by Matt Axell and a Kaleem Haitham strike, both in the first half, earned City their place in the first round with a 2-1 win at Bowers and Pitsea, who gave Chi a scare by pulling one back late on.

Only once before, in 1960, have Chi been in the first round - and staggeringly this is the SIXTH round they have got through this year.

More follows...