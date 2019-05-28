Tomlinson is top Rock in fans' poll - while skipper nets a double too

Joe Tomlinson scooped the supporters' club player of the season gong when the Rocks gathered for the annual awards presentation night at Nyewood Lane.

Young full-back Tomlinson deservedly collected the award after a dazzling season-long loan from Premier League outfit Brighton, who have since released the promising 18-year-old.

And his proud dad Jeremy took to social media to express his delight at his son's experience at the club during the Bostik Premier division campaign.

He wrote on Twitter: "A big well done to all award winners and a huge thank you to BRTFC for Joe’s awards! It has been a wonderful year following the Rocks, lovely people and a heartwarming culture. The club will always have a place in our hearts! Thank you again!"

Fans who attend the bash also go the chance to get their hands on the Sussex Senior Cup, which Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake guided the club to with a 2-1 AET victory over Burgess Hill Town at the Amex Stadium earlier this month.

The full list of winners on the night:

100 appearances awards - Chad Field, Calvin Davies & Dan Lincoln

300 appearances - Doug Tuck

Sportsman's award - Lee Roberts

Chairman's Cup - Harvey Whyte

Goal of the season - Bradley Lethbridge Vs Leatherhead

Most Improved Player - Joe Tomlinson

Kevin Clement Trophy (leading goalscorer) - Jimmy Muitt

Players' player - Harvey Whyte