Tottenham and Arsenal could battle it for Villarreal midfielder, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri criticised star for moving the ball too slowly - Rumour Mill

Tottenham and Arsenal could battle it out this summer for Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals. (Daily Express)

Here is today's Rumour Mill.

Pablo Fornals (Photo OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP/Getty Images)

Pablo Fornals (Photo OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP/Getty Images)