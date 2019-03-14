Tottenham 'resigned to losing' defender for £26m in summer, Manchester United have cooled their interest Barcelona midfielder - Rumour Mill

Tottenham 'resigned to losing' Toby Alderweireld for £26m in summer with Manchester United leading Barcelona and Juventus in transfer chase. (Daily Mail)

Here is today's Rumour Mill.

Toby Alderweireld (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Toby Alderweireld (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)