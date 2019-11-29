Tranmere manager: Chichester City tie will present a big challenge

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon says his side will have to play well to beat Chichester City - even if Rovers play five levels above Miles Rutherford's team.

Mellon told the Tranmere website: "We know it’s going to be tough. We want to do well in the FA Cup so the value of the tie is huge to us, being on TV and all that goes with that, and being at Tranmere, you have to win games.

“We are looking forward to the game and we know what a big challenge it will be. They don’t come from the level that we play at, but we have still done our due diligence and professionalism on them. We know what we need to know, and we know that we’ll have to play well to beat them.

“The prize is massive for both clubs and we respect that. We have to go out there and perform well and we are desperate to get to the next round.

“There is a massive incentive for both. We will need to take care of the business but I’m sure Chichester are going to come up here and give it everything that they have got so we’re going to have to perform.

“Getting results will improve the mentality as there is nothing like winning, so regardless of what competition we’re playing in, Tranmere have to win, and Sunday won’t be any different.”

