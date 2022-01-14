Two West Sussex football clubs in frame for Buildbase windfall

Shoreham's Middle Road ground

The Mussels would like to renovate their kitchen, which hasn’t been refurbished for more than 10 years.

Upgrading facilities would enable the club to provide more community events and serve current teams better.

Also in the running are their fellow SCFL division one club Midhurst, who want to renovate their changing rooms which are part of ‘temporary’ clubhouse installed more than 40 years ago with an expected life span of 15 years. In addition, replacing rotten windows in the clubhouse will improve safety and security.

Buildbase is again giving local non-league clubs the chance to transform their facilities with the launch of its latest renovation bursary.

Ten prizes of £10,000 worth of building materials are available this season, offering clubs what they need to totally transform their kitchen or changing rooms – from flooring and tiles to appliances and toilets.

Judges from Buildbase and the FA will select nine winners based on how clubs’ refurbishment plans will have a positive impact on both the club and community.

One club will become a winner based on votes submitted by fans through the Buildbase website and social media. Fans will be able to help their favourite club by voting for them.