University footballers becoming comeback kings at Chichester

The University of Chichester men’s football first team came from behind for the second week running to preserve their 100 per cent home record.

St Mary’s had won the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season 3-2 but Alfie Lis put the home side ahead on the half hour.

Celebration time as Chichester take on St Mary's / Picture by Jordan Colborne

Chi spurned opportunities to extend the lead before the break and St Mary’s equalised four minutes into the second half.

The visitors took the lead 15 minutes later with a nice finish. David Mendes-Borges levelled in the 77th minute from close range after good work from Lis before the two players combined again in the next attack and Mendes-Borges rifled home the loose ball after the keeper palmed away Lis’ shot.

It finished 2-2 between Chi’s men’s football twos and threes with Cameron Russell scoring a spectacular overhead kick. The fours got a point at London School of Economics twos in a close 3-3 match but the sixes were thumped 6-1 by league leaders St George’s.

The women’s firsts lost 2-0 at Prem South table-toppers Cardiff Met but the second team beat Roehampton ones 3-0 and moved up into third place.

Chi’s women’s badminton drew 4-4 with Roehampton and the men’s table tennis team beat Reading 10-7.

Chi’s men’s tennis won two matches by the same scoreline as they maintained an unbeaten start to the season. They booked their place in the last 16 of the South Eastern Conference Cup after beating UCL (RUMS) and had a 12-0 victory away at Portsmouth in the league.

The Chi women’s lacrosse team got the better of Portsmouth, winning 22-6.

The men’s basketball suffered a first defeat of the season, going down 70-47 to Sussex, who leapfrog Chichester at the top. After a South Eastern Conference Cup win over Westminster last time out, the women’s basketball team lost 64-47 to Sussex.

Chi’s women’s hockey built on their cup win against LSE to beat Kingston 4-1 in a crucial game between the bottom two sides.

Early pacesetters Brighton edged things 12-10 against the Chi men’s ultimate outdoor team. There were defeats for both men’s volleyball teams and the women’s side.

The Chi men’s rugby ones beat Imperial 23-13 while Portsmouth condemned the twos to a 55-0 defeat.

In netball, the first team are still unbeaten. A 44-39 victory away at Brunel extended their lead at the top of South Eastern 2A. The fives are also top of their division following a 27-18 win against Kingston.

There was a dramatic finale to the university’s American football team’s game with UCL when a match winning over-time extra point was blocked. Jake Raby and Adam Morgan scored touchdowns in a 12-6 victory for the Spitfires.

Both Chi’s men’s futsal teams were in cup action. The twos beat LSE 4-1 and Josh Clark got the winner as the ones knocked out Roehampton in a thriller, winning 3-2.

