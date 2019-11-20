University sport: Reading knock Chichester students off top spot

The University of Chichester’s men’s football first team slipped to second place in the South Eastern tier one division after a 1-1 draw at home to fellow promotion chasers Reading.

The visitors had the best chance of the half when their striker found space 25 yards out and unleashed a wicked dipping drive that cannoned off the crossbar.

Chichester, in blue, try to get the better of Reading at the Bishop Otter campus / Picture: Jordan Colborne

Chichester broke the deadlock in the 57th minute when Iffy Onwuachu steered in a delightful delivery from the boot of Lukas Franzen-Jones, guiding his header perfectly into the bottom corner.

Reading equalised ten minutes later in a goalmouth scramble and had a chance for a smash-and-grab win with three minutes left when they were awarded a penalty. It was well saved by Ash Downs who turned the ball away to his right.

Chi’s women’s football ones are unbeaten this season and three points clear at the top of SE tier two thanks to a convincing 6-0 home victory over St Mary’s second team.

Elsewhere in men’s football, the twos beat Brunel 1-0 to move up into second place in SE tier two behind Portsmouth on the head-to-head record. The sixes bounced back from their cup defeat to beat Sussex threes 5-1.

Table toppers St Mary’s maintained their 100 per cent record with a narrow 3-2 victory over Chichester’s third team. The fours lost 4-1 away at Portsmouth threes and Imperial beat the fives 2-0.

Chi’s men’s hockey ones lost 4-0 at home to league leaders Sussex, while the twos won 3-2 against Portsmouth threes. The women’s hockey team drew 1-1 with King’s College (GKT) twos.

Men’s rugby ones beat UCL (RUMS) 23-12. Ciaran Mohr, Owen Morris and Harry Bennett scored the Chichester tries. Matt Hunt kicked one conversion and two penalties.

The Chi netball ones have had a tough start to life in tier one following promotion last year and lost 52-33 at home to UCL. The twos were beaten 57-23 by their Portsmouth counterparts, the fours and fives lost to West London ones and Brunel fives respectively but the threes edged a close encounter with Imperial (Medics) 30-28.

Harry Vaughan won his singles 7-5, 7-5 as Chi’s men’s tennis played host to Brighton but Chichester lost the other three singles and both doubles rubbers to fall 5-1. The women’s tennis team suffered a 6-0 defeat at home to Sussex.

In other sport, women’s volleyball lost in straight sets to Portsmouth, Surrey beat men’s badminton 5-3 and men’s basketball lost 90-75 to undefeated early pacesetters Brighton.