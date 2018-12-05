University sport: Twists and turns bring drama for fustallers ... netballers looking nifty

There were plenty of twists and turns in a dramatic futsal match as the league leaders, Chichester’s men’s ones, hosted second-placed Kingston.

Marcus Ball put the home side ahead early on turning in the rebound after Kington’s keeper could only parry a stinging shot from Emmett Dunn. The hosts equalised when Luis Del Rio rifled in a fierce drive off the frame of the goal.

Del Rio made it 2-1 before Chichester’s Ken Lupata levelled with a diving header seconds later. Ball went close with an effort that flashed against the post and Dunn fired one into the side-netting.

A third goal from Del Rio sent the visitors into the break 3-2 up. Kingston had a player red-carded in the second half but the home side couldn’t capitalise on the extra man advantage as their opponents were forced to play two minutes with four players.

Henry Ellis’ shot was deflected on to the post and Dunn was denied by a fine double save as chances came and went. The home side finally made the most of all this pressure when Hamido Jalo scored but it was 3-3 for barely a minute as the hosts switched off and Kingston regained the lead with a soft goal. Chichester are no strangers to comebacks though and a super strike from Dunn late on ensured a share of the points.

Chi’s men’s futsal twos lost for the first time this season going down 11-6 to LSE, and Premier South table-toppers Bath beat women’s futsal 7-1.

The Chi netball ones, who top their league, extended their unbeaten run thanks to a 44-35 victory over Portsmouth. The fives, also top of their division, trounced New Bucks twos 62-3.

There was a narrow 45-44 defeat for the second team against Surrey twos and the threes lost 64-27 to St Mary’s.

Chi’s men’s football ones went into the match at UCL on the back of three straight wins. This time they had to share the points in a 5-5 draw that keeps Danny Potter’s team in second place in South Eastern 1A.

Ed Sanders’ penalty gave Chi the lead before UCL equalised from the spot. The visitors went ahead again through Lucas Franzen-Jones and Lloyd Rowlatt scored a goal-of-the-season contender following a super passing move as Chichester went into the interval 3-1 up. UCL pulled one back before David Mendes-Borges made it 4-2.

Two quickfire goals levelled things. Sanders put Chi in front for a third time but a late free-kick earned UCL a point.

The men’s football third team had to settle for a draw in a feisty 1-1 encounter at home to Brunel ones. Matt Brewer scored the Chi goal. It was also 1-1 between the sixes and Reading fours.

The in-form fives beat New Bucks twos 5-1 and the fours got the better of Brighton counterparts with a 3-1 win that lifts them off the bottom of the table.

In volleyball, the women beat Brunel 3-0. The men’s first and second teams lost 3-0 to Surrey and Kent respectively.

There were defeats for both men’s rugby teams and the women. Brighton beat Chi 81-73 in men’s basketball. Sussex snapped Chi’s four-game winning streak in women’s lacrosse but Chi’s women’s tennis team won 10-2 against Herts.