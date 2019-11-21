Updated: Everything you need to know if you're following Chichester City to Tranmere in the FA Cup

Supporters are starting to make plans to cheer on Chichester City in their second round FA Cup tie at Prenton Park.

More than 500 people registered interest in travelling to the game in just a few days via the Chi City website, suggesting Miles Rutherford's team will have a large following for the big game.

Tranmere Rovers are selling tickets for the Sunday, December 1 clash - adults: £10; seniors 65+: £5; young persons: (18-22) £5; disabled people: £5; U18s: £1, Carers: FREE. Prices for adults and seniors, young persons and disabled people increase by £3 on the day.

A City spokesman said: "For the young person category supporters will require ID. Tranmere Rovers FC are very strict on this with home and away supporters. The ID must have your date of birth on it, student ID will not be accepted. Should you be unable to provide ID you will be charged the full adult price."

Match tickets will be available to purchase directly from Chichester City, cash-only, during the following times:-

Monday 25 November 4.30-7 pm

Tuesday 26 November 8-9.30am / 4.30-7 pm

Wednesday 27 November 8-9.30am / 4.30-7 pm

Thursday 28 November 8-9.30am / 4.30-7 pm

Friday 29 November 8am-2pm

Supporters have the option to guarantee their tickets by reserving prior to collection via the Chi City website.

Tickets will also be on sale at Dartagnan Menswear (39 North St, Chichester, PO19 1LX) from Tuesday, during their regular opening hours. Alternatively for those unable to collect you can book online on the Tranmere website

Tickets purchased from Chi City will be allocated in the same area - online purchases may be allocated seating elsewhere in the away section. Coach tickets and match tickets must be purchased separately - you can also buy coach tickets via the Chi City website.

The Tranmere website also has a comprehensive section giving away fans a guide to facilities at the ground and how to get there.

We'll have more on ticket arrangements and the club's plans for the game on this page as we get it.

