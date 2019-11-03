Washout leaves Bognor and Chichester City kicking heels - and facing problems

Rain and high winds have played havoc with the weekend's sport in West Sussex and Bognor and Chichester City were among those to have home matches called off because of the conditions.

Bognor's scheduled Isthmian premier clash with Enfield, which was their first home match for three weeks after a run of four away games, was called off mid-morning.

The Rocks said the decision was down to the severe weather causing issues with both travelling and ground conditions.

The club have also had to postpone their big fireworks display, planned for this evening (Sunday 3) because of the weather. It's their biggest fundraiser of the year and they will be desperate to get it rearranged for a new date.

In the league, although Bognor are not behind yet on the number of games played, their next two fixtures are in the Sussex Senior Cup (at Storrington on Tuesday) and in the FA Trophy (at home to East Thurrock on Saturday) so they will soon be looking at a growing number of league games to rearrange.

Chichester City's home Isthmian south east division game with Ashford was also called off with the pitch waterglooged.

Because of their amazing FA Cup run City have played only seven league games so far - while others in the league have played 10 or 11. And with at least one more weekend to be taken over by the Cup - when Chi play in the second round on the weekend of Nov 30/Dec 1 - the backlog will only increase.

Chi last played a home league game on September 17 and they are next scheduled to be in home league action on November 16, against Sittingbourne.

The Southern Combination League programme was also decimated by the wind and rain. Matches at Steyning and Ferring were the only ones to survive.