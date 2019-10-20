WATCH: Chi City's FA Cup heroes take over Clacket Lane services - next stop... who knows?

They've taken Clacket Lane Services - now there will be a few League One and League Two teams fearing the Chichester City boys are coming to their place next.

Winger Josh Clack's video of the team celebrating their FA Cup fourth qualifying round win at Bowers and Pitsea at the M25 pitstop has caught the nation's imagination on Twitter.

Their singing and chanting and a spot of climbing on tables (in the tweet embedded in this story) - captures perfectly the high spirits in the camp after their progression to the first round of the FA Cup.

Now they're dreaming of who they might be drawn to play next.

Will it be a Football League team given the task of visiting Oaklands Park in the heart of Chichester, or will City be on the road again to a big stadium or even another non-league outpost? If they are drawn away, Clack and Co will be working out which service station will fit the bill for an impromptu party on the way home.

