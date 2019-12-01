Watch - Chichester City boss on his pride at club's day to savour at Tranmere

Chichester City boss Miles Rutherford did say he'd be smiling whatever happened at Tranmere - and he was true to his word.

The manager was a happy customer after seeing his team put in a superb effort to push Rovers all the way in the FA Cup.

They held them at 0-0 for an hour but finally lost 5-1 - Ryan Peake delighting the travelling faithful with a late consolation.

Afrerwards Rutherford said he could not be prouder of the players, fans or whole club on a day that no-one involved would ever forget.

See his full post-match interview in the video above

Miles Rutherford at Prenton Park / Picture: Getty

Chi City's players salute the fans at the end of the tie / Picture: Getty