Watch - Chichester City boss on his pride at club's day to savour at Tranmere

Chichester City boss Miles Rutherford did say he'd be smiling whatever happened at Tranmere - and he was true to his word.
The manager was a happy customer after seeing his team put in a superb effort to push Rovers all the way in the FA Cup.
They held them at 0-0 for an hour but finally lost 5-1 - Ryan Peake delighting the travelling faithful with a late consolation.
Afrerwards Rutherford said he could not be prouder of the players, fans or whole club on a day that no-one involved would ever forget.
