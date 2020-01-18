WATCH Lethbridge seals Bognor win over Folkestone in seven-goal thriller - report and highlights

Bognor came from 2-0 and 3-1 down to stun high-flying Folkestone with a last-gasp 4-3 victory at Nyewood Lane

A blockbuster match ended with Bognor taking the three points and completing an impressive double against Invicta - which helped Worthing to a four-point lead at the top of the table.

There was a goal on his home debut from Pompey loan defender Matt Casey and a dramatic winner from his Fratton Park colleague Brad Lethbridge. Their goals came after Mason Walsh and Doug Tuck had scored what looked like being consolation goals with Folkestone ahead.

Early on Lethbridge got beyond his defender but his cross was cut out by Tim Roberts in the Invicta goal.

James Crane won a free-kick on the left on six minutes before two balls into the area from Tommy Leigh were cut out.

Ira Jackson put Invicta into the lead on eight minutes. Kieron McCann did well to get the ball across the Bognor area before Jackson slotted in unmarked beyond Amadou Tangara. Then Jackson beat the Bognor defence before getting a cross in, but Tangara gathered the dipping ball.

Bognor put four past Folkestone / Pictures: Tommy McMillan

Ex-Rocks forward Chinedu McKenzie received a floated pass and took the ball away from Tangara in the area before going to ground under a challenge by Tangara on 17 minutes. Jackson dispatched the penalty confidently into the bottom corner with Tangara diving the other way.

Dan Smith got to the byline before crossing but Tuck knocked his shot wide from inside the box on 20 minutes. Leigh did well to pick out Smith to head towards goal but Roberts acrobatically pushed it over the bar.

Smith was called offside on 27 minutes when the ball bounced through the defence and he prodded it in. Then Lethbridge did all the hard work before firing the ball low into the heart of the box - it appeared to hit a hand but the referee ignored claims for a penalty on 33 minutes.

Shortly before the interval the Rocks got one back through Walsh. Smith beat his marker before shooting low and it cannoned off Roberts' leg before flying up high, and the opportunistic Walsh followed it up to prod into an empty net on 44 minutes.

Bognor put four past Folkestone / Pictures: Tommy McMillan

A cross by Tuck found the head of Harvey Whyte but he was offside when he glanced it straight into the arms of Roberts. HT 1-2

Joshua Flint - now a permanent signing for the Rocks following his release by Pompey - lost possession of the ball in front of the area. Jackson capitalised by running across defence before shooting wide.

A hold up in play ensued when Walsh clashed with Roberts as the goalkeeper and the forward tried to go for the same loose ball. Roberts took a knock to the head and received treatment on 50 minutes.

Crane shot from long distance but Roberts saved it before gathering the spillage with Walsh and Smith in pursuit. Jackson rifled wide as Invicta sprung on the attack from a throw in on 53 minutes.

Bognor put four past Folkestone / Pictures: Tommy McMillan

Folkestone were awarded another penalty as Jackson went to ground in the area following a quickly taken free-kick. Jackson completed his hat-trick as he slotted the ball low into the bottom corner on 60 minutes - 1-3 and it was looking bleak for Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's men.

But Bognor kept going and got another goal back on 67 minutes as Tuck received a square pass from the right before he hit one with his left foot from 25 yards out which flew just inside the post to make it 3-2.

Arron Hopkinson appeared to be tripped in the area but instead the referee gave it the other way with a free-kick to the visitors. But Bognor equalised when Casey latched on to a failed clearance as a header was deflected out. The defender hit it with venom low and into the net on 82 minutes.

Many sensed the win was there for the taking and Bognor were starting to make Invicta work hard to hold on. And sure enough the winner came in the 90th miinute when Lethbridge slammed home a shot inside the box to spark wild scenes around Nyewood Lane.

The turnaround had been superb against a side who have spent a fair bit of the season in top spot.

The Rocks and Folkestone meet again - this time in Kent - on Tuesday evening in the Velocity Trophy.

Bognor (4-3-3): Tangara, Whyte, Crane, Tuck, Casey, Wood, Walsh (Hopkinson 70) T Leigh, Smith, Flint (Mendoza 80) Lethbridge. Subs not used: Wakley, Baker.