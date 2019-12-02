Watch - The football finish that's gone viral for Bognor student Ben

A video filmed by a sport journalism student from Bognor - who is also a contributor to the Chichester Observer series - has gone viral.

Well over one million people watched an amazing bit of skill by Pompey's Marcus Harness in just 24 hours after it was caught on camera by third year Solent University student Ben Pett.

Pett, 22, who has recently covered some Rocks games for the Observer and has had work placements with us, said: “I can’t believe the amount of views it’s got. Originally, I thought it may be popular on the Portsmouth account as it’s their player, but all of a sudden it was picked up nationally.”

See the video here

Pett captured the video while doing work experience at Portsmouth Football Club.

“The players were doing a shooting drill next to me,” he explained. “After filming for a few minutes, this specific shot happened and instantly I knew it would be a hit.

“I suggested to the media officer about posting it on to Twitter too and he agreed, the rest is history.”

The video has now received 1.3 million views on the Portsmouth FC Twitter page, another million via Soccer AM and 500,000 on SportBible’s Facebook page.

Course Leader Will Cope said: “We emphasise the importance of getting work experience from day one on our degree, which means our students are learning about the industry and adding to their CVs.

“Not every work placement ends with a viral video so well done to Ben for filming it, spotting the potential and flagging it up to the media officer.”

Pett hopes to go work in the media office of a football club when he graduates from Solent this summer.