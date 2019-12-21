Weekend washout gives footballers time off before Christmas - but not rugby players

All our leading local football teams had matches called off as the whole of Sussex - and beyonf - continued to struggle to cope with the December deluge

Bognor were due to play in Kent but that county was almost as badly hit by the weather as Sussex and their Velocity Trophy game at Folkestone was rained off. A new date will be set in the new year.

In the Isthmian south east division - in which only two matches went ahead - Chichester's planned visit to Whitehawk went the same way, while in the SCFL,only four games went ahead - but the action did not involve Pagham, Selsey, Midhurst or Bosham.

The West Sussex League programme was also devastated by the downpour.

Some of our local sides are back in action on Boxing Day - others have to wait until next weekend or later.

Rugby players are a hardy bunch, mind, and Chichester got their game on at home to Havant at Oaklands Park and were glad they did as they registered a 14-13 victory over their rivals and neighbours.

Bognor also played - and their visit to Havant seconds ended in a fine 24-18 win.

