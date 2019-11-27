What are rivals Pagham saying about Chichester City's big FA Cup tie?

Chichester City head for their big FA Cup tie at Tranmere on Sunday boosted by a good-luck message from their biggest rivals.

Pagham have long been seen as City’s fiercest rivals and the two have had some great battles in recent years – with no love lost in some of them.

Chi City on the cup trail against Bowers and Pitsea / Picture by Daniel Harker

But in a move that shows just how much the Sussex football community is getting behind Chi, Pagham chairman Tony Shea got in touch with the Observer to issue a message of good luck to Miles Rutherford and his team.

Shea said: “It’s a big rivalry between us but Chi have done so well to get this far in the Cup and I want to wish them well.

“I’ll be watching the Tranmere match and hoping they can pull off a shock.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetine game for them and I hope the club and their fans enjoy it.”

There are plenty of ex-Pagham players in the Chi camp, including Ryan Davidson, Lloyd Rowlatt and Connor and George Cody.

Shea added: “It’s great to see players we know performing on the big stage. Good luck to them all.”