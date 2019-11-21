What you need to know if you're following Chichester City to Tranmere in the FA Cup

Supporters are starting to make plans to cheer on Chichester City in their second round FA Cup tie at Prenton Park.

More than 500 people registered interest in travelling to the game in just a few days via the Chi City website, suggesting Miles Rutherford's team will have a large following for the big game.

City will be selling tickets locally but ticket sales are available for the game on the Tranmere website.

The site also has a comprehensive section giving away fans a guide to facilities at the ground and how to get there.

We'll have more on ticket arrangements and the club's plans for the game on this page as we get it.

It's Tranmere for Chi City after Wycombe are beaten

