Whitstable whipped - now Chichester City focus on league matters

Lloyd Rowlatt congratulates Callum Overton after his second and Chi City's third v Whitstable / Picture: Neil Holmes

Goals from Corey Heath, Callum Overton (2) and Tyrone Madhani – two in each half – earned a 4-0 first qualifying round win at home to Whitstable to set up a home clash with Great Wakering Rovers in the next round on October 9.

Coach Danny Potter was delighted and said the players now needed to continue that form in the league, in which City host Sittingbourne on Saturday and then go to Three Bridges on Tuesday.

Potter said: “We’re delighted with the win but a little bit disappointed with how we played at certain points.

Corey Heath opens the Chi City scoring v Whitstable / Picture: Neil Holmes

“It took us a while to get into the fluid way that we want to play.

“Individually one or two of the boys stepped up at the right times and did well to get us in front with two late goals in the first half.

“We upped the tempo at times in the second half and started well.

“We felt comfortable and slowed the pace down late on.

“We’re fully focused on what we’ve got to do next.

“We’re happy with the way things are going despite the loss to Maidstone (in the FA Cup) last week and now we’ve got two league games to focus on before the next round of the FA Trophy.”