Who might Chichester City draw in the FA Cup second round? The numbers are coming down

And then there were 56. Fifty-six potential opponents for Chichester City in round two of the FA Cup.

Saturday and Sunday's games have seen a number of League One and League Two clubs fall - and quite a few non-league clubs progess.

With many ties still to be settled, there are more than 50 clubs going into Monday's draw, which will be staged live for the BBC2 cameras from Chi's Oaklands Park clubhouse.

Interestingly, one of the clubs to get through - and springing the biggest upset of round one - are Maldon and Tiptree, who play at step four of the non-league pyramid, the same as Chi City.

There are no other clubs from that level left in the Cup - and even Maldon didn't start their run in the very first round, the extra preliminary round, as Chi did.

Below are the round two draw ball numbers updated after the one Friday game, Saturday's ties and Sunday's early games.

1 IPSWICH TOWN OR LINCOLN CITY

2 SOLIHULL MOORS

3 CRAWLEY TOWN

4 HARROGATE TOWN OR PORTSMOUTH

5 COVENTRY CITY

6 SUNDERLAND OR GILLINGHAM

7 CARLISLE UNITED

8 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

9 ALTRINCHAM

10 WREXHAM OR ROCHDALE

11 MAIDSTONE UNITED

12 MALDON & TIPTREE

13 NORTHAMPTON TOWN

14 YEOVIL TOWN OR HARTLEPOOL UNITED

15 CAMBRIDGE UNITED OR EXETER CITY

16 STOURBRIDGE OR EASTLEIGH

17 SALFORD CITY OR BURTON ALBION

18 FOREST GREEN ROVERS

19 BRISTOL ROVERS OR BROMLEY

20 NOTTS COUNTY

21 WALSALL OR DARLINGTON

22 AFC FYLDE

23 AFC WIMBLEDON OR DONCASTER ROVERS

24 HAYES & YEADING UNITED OR OXFORD UNITED

25 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR BRADFORD CITY

26 GRIMSBY TOWN OR NEWPORT COUNTY

27 OLDHAM ATHLETIC

28 MANSFIELD TOWN

29 DOVER ATHLETIC

30 TRANMERE ROVERS OR WYCOMBE WANDERERS

31 BOSTON UNITED

32 CHELTENHAM TOWN OR SWINDON TOWN

33 CREWE ALEXANDRA

34 FLEETWOOD TOWN

35 KINGSTONIAN

36 ROTHERHAM UNITED

37 BLACKPOOL

38 PORT VALE

39 STEVENAGE OR PETERBOROUGH UNITED

40 CHICHESTER CITY