Why football legend Glenn Hoddle is heading here - for a cricket event

Glenn Hoddle is a big supporter of football and cricket causes / Picture: Getty

Guests at ‘Where Cricket Meets… Glenn Hoddle’ on November 12 will enjoy tales from the midfield maestro’s stellar playing and managerial career alongside a sumptuous three-course lunch and a charity auction.

All money raised by the event will be used by Sussex Cricket Foundation to further its aim to actively change lives through cricket across the community.

‘Where Cricket Meets… Glenn Hoddle’ follows Sussex Cricket Foundation’s previous fundraising lunch in 2019. Over 300 guests enjoyed the company of another England player and manager, Kevin Keegan at the hugely successful event, which raised £40,000.

Hoddle said: “I’m delighted to be supporting the Sussex Cricket Foundation and the work that they do across all communities within Sussex. I look forward to seeing you on the 12th November.”

Sussex Cricket’s Community Cricket Director, Gary Wallis-Tayler added: “We are delighted to welcome Glenn Hoddle as our guest speaker in November. This is our main fundraising event where we are able to showcase the fantastic work of the Foundation and raise funds to be able to support the growth and development of cricket across the county.”

Tickets for ‘Where Cricket Meets… Glenn Hoddle’ are available now priced at £80pp or £750 for a table of ten