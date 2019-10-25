Why former Bognor football legends are set to fly in from New Zealand and Spain

Former Rocks ace Dallas Whyte says he is looking forward to seeing a host of ex-Bognor players at a special reunion coming up at Nyewood Lane.

Whyte, father of current Rocks skipper Harvey, has arranged the get-together of team-mates from the successful Bognor side of the 1980s – who were bossed by Jack Pearce. And he is hopeful familiar names such as winger Geoff Cooper and full-back John Crumplin will attend the event at Seasons.

It takes place before the Isthmian premier match against Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday, November 23, a game that is being sponsored by the former players.

The group with gather at Seasons to enjoy a celebration lunch, with the pies provided courtesy of die-hard Rocks fan Pip Turner, of award-winning Turner's Pies.

Whyte snr said: "We already have around 14 players confirmed and hopefully there are more to follow. Geoff Cooper is hoping to attend from his home in New Zealand and John Crumplin intends to fly in from Spain for the occasion. We're all really looking forward to it, is should bring back memories of great days of the green and white of Bognor."

Now says he would like help tracking down a few players he can't trace. He added: "It'd be great to track down Wayne Orton, Toby Anderton, Steve Parslow and Nick Manley. If anyone knows what they are up to and have contacts for them we'd love to hear from them."

If you can help, contact Rocks general manager Simon Cook on 07527 455167, or email sajcook2@aol.com