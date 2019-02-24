Wilson on board as Chichester City Ladies suffer keeper woes

Chichester City Ladies have signed goalkeeper Nina Wilson from FA Women’s Championship Lewes on loan.

The 19-year-old has previously played for Brighton & Hove Albion and has represented Sussex at county level. Wilson will provide cover for Aaron Smith’s side, who have seen both Sadie Blakely and Lauren Dolbear struggle with old injuries.

Chi’s number one Blakely has been sidelined with a recurring knee injury, with Dolbear claiming her spot in this season’s campaign. Now Smith has had to bring in another option as an old injury has started to plague the former Lewes and Queens Park Rangers shot-stopper.

He said: “We have been unlucky this season to lose both of our first-team keepers to old injuries.

“Sadie Blakely has been sidelined for the season which is disappointing as she is one of the best goalkeepers I’ve ever seen, so it was a big blow losing her.

“We managed to find Lauren Dolbear who came in and has to take massive credit for helping us – a truly wonderful person and a top-class goalkeeper who could play at a higher level, however, she also has struggled with an old injury so I’ve had to hunt down another keeper.

“I’ve watched Nina play a number of times and she has always impressed me but since signing her on loan I’ve had the chance to talk to her and the first thing you notice is her warm personality and her professionalism. These are two things I look for in any signing so to find both in such a talented player is rare.

“I’d like to thank Fran and Simon at Lewes for allowing us to sign Nina on loan and I believe that she will be a very valuable addition to our squad.”

Up next for Chichester City this afternoon (Sunday 24) is a trip to play Cardiff City in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division.

The current league leaders will be looking for a repeat of the result between the two sides from October. A Molly Clark bicycle kick was the only goal at Oaklands Park but it was a dominant performance by Chi.

The next home game for Chichester is on Sunday, March 10 against Loughborough Foxes (2pm).