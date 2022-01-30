Wingate and Finchley v Bognor - Isthmian premier clash in pictures

Two second half goals condemned Bognor to a 2-0 defeat - their second reverse on the road inside a week. They look to bounce back at home to Corinthian Casuals on Tuesday. See pictures from Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Martin Denyer on this page and the ones linked and get all the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.
