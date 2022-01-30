Action from the Rocks' 2-0 Isthmian premier loss at Wingate and Finchley / Pictures: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Martin Denyer

Wingate and Finchley v Bognor - Isthmian premier clash in pictures

Finlay Lovatt made his debut off the bench for the Rocks but couldn't help his new team-mates stave off defeat at Wingate and Finchley.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 12:35 pm
Updated Sunday, 30th January 2022, 12:36 pm

Two second half goals condemned Bognor to a 2-0 defeat - their second reverse on the road inside a week. They look to bounce back at home to Corinthian Casuals on Tuesday. See pictures from Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Martin Denyer on this page and the ones linked and get all the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

1.

Action from the Rocks' 2-0 Isthmian premier loss at Wingate and Finchley / Pictures: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Martin Denyer

Photo Sales

2.

Action from the Rocks' 2-0 Isthmian premier loss at Wingate and Finchley / Pictures: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Martin Denyer

Photo Sales

3.

Action from the Rocks' 2-0 Isthmian premier loss at Wingate and Finchley / Pictures: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Martin Denyer

Photo Sales

4.

Action from the Rocks' 2-0 Isthmian premier loss at Wingate and Finchley / Pictures: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Martin Denyer

Photo Sales
Bognor
Next Page
Page 1 of 7