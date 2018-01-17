Search

Girls just wanna have rugby fun at Bognor

One of the girls' rugby sessions at Bognor RFC
Girls’ rugby is taking off at Bognor RFC.

They are staging trial sessions which are free for the first month and then just £2.50 per week.

Girls’ rugby has a number of regular festivals, many of which Bognor enter. They also organise joint training and friendly fixtures whenever feasible.

A total of 13 girls turned up for the first one, to the delight of organisers.

The club are looking for girls to join their under-13 side, open to girls in Year 8 or below.

Any girl who is a little older but still keen can go along and find out about opportunities open at Bognor RFC.

They are also looking for girls to join their new under-11 team.

Most girls are trying rugby for the first time – and quickly loving it – while there are a few girls coming through from the mixed minis game.

The under-11 girls will play a seven-a-side contact game, suitable for beginners and experienced players alike. The under-13 girls will now be playing 12-a-side rugby, with beginners and experienced girls welcome.

The club’s qualified coaches work with all levels of ability to develop rugby skills, team building and a create great social experience.

Training generally takes place on Sundays from 10am to midday.

For more e-mail steveieboy.6668@hotmail.co.uk or Andrews.steve@outlook.com or call Steve on 07443 003253.