Girls’ rugby starting to blossom at Bognor

On a bright spring-like morning, Bognor’s newest rugby squad set off for their inaugural match at Pulborough.

The squad of 11 girls met coach Steve Andrews at Pulborough RC for an hour-and-a-quarter’s coaching followed by a match against Pulborough girls.

The Bognor team have been together only since Christmas and have trained in some of the wettest and muddiest weather of the year, but have shown great enthusiasm and tenacity.

The session started with some warm-up drills, then passing, rucking and tackling using each other and the tackle bags. This was a joint session with the Pulborough girls.

The teams faced each other over two 15-minutes halves of full-contact rugby, with 11 girls on each side.

Both teams showed great enthusiasm, bravery, spirit and hard work. The score was unimportant, but Bognor scored twice and just lost out to a larger, more experienced Pulborough squad.

Spectators cheered encouragement and seemed engrossed in a hard-fought game.

All agreed it had been great fun as the two teams clapped each other off.

Coach Andrews said: “I’m very proud of this young squad – they played brilliantly... with lots of effort, skill and passion. We have lots to work with.”

The match was followed by lunch and player-of-the-match presentations in the clubhouse. Thanks are due to Pulborough for their welcome and hospitality.

More games are planned, and hopefully some visits to adult women’s matches at Harlequins and Richmond.

Girls of all ages and experience are welcome. Training is at Bognor’s Hampshire Avenue ground at 10am on Sundays. Kit can be provided.

If anyone is interested in sponsoring the squad, please contact girls.rugbybognor@outlook.com or calling Steve on 07540 465963.

Pictured are Steve Andrews with the Bognor girls’ team.

