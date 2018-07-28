Glorious Goodwood: All your runners and riders

Welcome to the best place to see how entries for all the races throughout the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival are falling into place.
The links below are to the Racing Post website's racecard pages which will update as final declarations are made for each day of the festival.
We've singled out the big races for their own page here but also give you the full daily cards. This page is also where links to the the daily results, also on the Racing Post, will be contained, so do keep visiting for updates.
Tuesday's full card
Lennox Stakes card
Goodwood Cup card
Wednesday's full card
Sussex Stakes card
Thursday's full card
Nassau Stakes card
Lillie Langtry Stakes card
Golden Mile card
King George Qatar Stakes
Stewards' Cup card