Glorious Goodwood - DAY FIVE LIVE

We've reached the end of festival week, but Glorious Goodwood is going out in style.

The Unibet Stewards' Cup is the big race of the fifth and final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, with the Gordon Stakes part of the supporting cast of contest.

We'll have the results and reaction on this page below as the action happens.

Here are our five tipsters' Saturday picks - as you will see from the link it's all to play for as they bid to be crowned Goodwood tipping king and nominate the charity which will get the £100 put up by Coral.

1.50pm Saturday's racing kicks off with the Qatar Stewards' Sprint Handicap, which goes to Tommy G (10/1) - a fourth win of the week for Silvestre de Sousa for trainer Jim Goldie.

Bit of betting news for the Stewards' Cup...

Silvestre de Sousa heads for victory on Tommy G / Picture by Malcolm Wells

Foxtrot Lady is a solid favourite for one of the biggest punting races of the year, the £250,000 Qatar Stewards' Cup (3.40pm), on the fifth and final day of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

2.25pm And that's a double for trainer Jim Goldie - as Sir Chauvelin (12/1) wins the Qatar Summer Handicap. It's a first win of the festival for jockey Robert Winston, beating Ryan Moore on Melting Dew into second place.

