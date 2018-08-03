Glorious Goodwood - DAY FOUR LIVE

It's day four at Glorious Goodwood and the race programme is top-class.

The card includes the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes, the Unibet Mile, the Bombay Sapphire Glorious Stakes,the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes and the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Oak Tree Stakes.

It's a blue and white day at Goodwood as race-goers try to win a best-dressed competition offering a prize of a racing holiday to South Africa / Picture by Malcolm Wells

The sun is shining and the temperatures are soaring for what is expected to be a 20,000-plus crowd.

We'll have all the results and reaction on this page as the afternoon unfolds.

Crowds so far this week ... Tues 12,813; Wed 14,907; Thur 21,906. Numbers are slightly down for the week so far.

The going for the fourth day changed this morning to Good to Firm, Good in places (from Good, Good to Firm in places).

Glamour at Goodwood / Picture by Malcolm Wells

Ed Arkell, Goodwood's Clerk of the Course, said at 11:10am: "The ground has dried up half a going description every day, which I think has been a little slower than I expected really, so that has been helpful. Last night, we took down the rails on both of the bends to provide fresh ground today and we also put water on the top, bottom and far bends.

"We also watered along what we call the field side from the 10-furlong start to the bottom bend. We don't really touch that too much today, but we do tomorrow so we've decided to put some water on now whilst we've got the chance and we don't have to worry about it tonight.

"The current going is Good to Firm, Good in places. The ground is on the easier of side of Good To Firm. The weather is absolutely roasting now and it was quite warm when I was walking round the track at 6.00am this morning.

"We put eight millimetres of rain on the selected areas overnight and if we dry up throughout the day, then we will have to make a decision about what to do with the track tonight ahead of tomorrow's racing.

Here are our five-strong panel's tips for today

And here's your chance to relive Thursday's Ladies' Day action

Ladies' Day in pictures

Wild win in the Nassau is no illusion

Johnston and Moore among the Glorious frontrunners

All the runners and riders for the week