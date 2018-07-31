Glorious Goodwood - DAY ONE LIVE

The waiting is over ... the time has come. The 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival begins today and five fabulous days of flat-racing acttion are in store.

Around 100,000 race-goers will flock to the South Downs over the five days and they will see races which offer more than £5m in prize money.

Tuesday's highlights are the Qatar Goodwood Cup and the Qatar Lennox Cup - with similar showpiece races to follow on every other day of the festival.

This page will have all the day-one action as it happens with results and reaction.

Ed Arkell, Goodwood's Clerk of the Course, is officiating at his first Qatar Goodwood Festival after taking over from Seamus Buckley, who retired at the end of last season.

He has had to cope with a very dry spell for nearly two months, from the beginning of June until Friday evening, without hardly any rain. This led to lots of watering and the groundstaff team have worked around the clock to keep the track in optimum condition.

The welcome rain finally came on Friday evening and overnight into Saturday, with five millimetres falling, and then there was the deluge on Sunday which delivered another 18.3 millimetres. There was 1.1 millimetres early on Monday and rather more than expected overnight, 4.8 millimetres.

Arkell reported this morning: "The rain this morning stopped by 5am - we thought we might get a bit more but it did not materialise which was great. We had been expecting a shower overnight, possibly 1 or 2 millimetres, but we got almost five. It is now warm and breezy.

"All the good to firm bits on the round course have gone and it is Good, with the last three and a half furlongs of the straight course being a bit easier.

"We stopped watering on Saturday when it was nailed on that we would get heavy rain on Sunday. We have been so run around by forecasts that say rain is going to fall and it doesn't come!

