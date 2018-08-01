Glorious Goodwood - DAY TWO LIVE

It's Sussex Stakes day at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and we will have all the action here.

Day two of Glorious is always special - for the Qatar Sussex Stakes, worth just over £1m, is the biggest race of the week.

Today's pits Royal Ascot winners Without Parole and Expert Eye against one another, but the rest of the field must reckon they are in with a chance too.

We'll have all the results and reaction on this page as they come in. Racing runs from 1.50pm to 5.55pm...

11.55am - The going for the second day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival has changed to Good (from Good, Good to Soft in places in the straight) after a dry night.

Here are today's tips from our five-strong panel - all of whom got at least one winner on Tuesday, with Coral's Dave Stevens the star with four winners.

Good luck if you're having a bet today!

