Glorious Goodwood - Friday tips

We're more than halfway through the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival and it's not just at the racecourse where things are hotting up.

As temperatures soar ahead of the final couple of days, the heat is also on for our top team of tipsters bidding for the charity competition crown and the chance to nominate a charity to receive the £100 prize being put up by Coral.

Goodwood MD of sport Adam Waterworth leads the way after a Ladies' Day double took him to six winners for the week, but one behind him on five are Coral's Dave Stevens and Chi Obs sports editor Steve Bone.

Goodwood racecourse general manager Alex Eade has three and ITV Racing's Ed Chamberlin has two. But with 14 races to go this week, it can all change.

Here are the panel's Friday tips:

Adam Waterworth - 150 Eminent, 225 Threading, 300 Master of the World, 335 Battaash, 410 Leading Spirit, 440 Sequilla, 515 Hibernicus.

Ed Chamberlin - 150 Mirage Dancer, 225 Regal Reality, 300 South Seas, 335 Battaash, 410 Leading Spirit, 440 Di Fede, 515 Baritone.

Dave Stevens - 150 Mirage Dancer, 225 Threading, 300 South Seas, 335 Battaash, 410 Leading Spirit, 445 One Master, 515 Baritone.

Steve Bone - 150 Mirage Dancer, 225 Threading, 300 Escobar, 335 Battaash, 410 I Am A Dreamer, 440 Poetic Charm, 515 Howman.

Alex Eade - 150 Mirage Dancer, 225 Threading, 300 Firmament, 335 Battaash, 410 Leading Spirit, 440 Sequilla, 515 Howman.

