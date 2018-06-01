Goodwood's Three Friday Nights kick off with a Rudimental sell-out

Tonight's opening leg of this year’s Three Friday Nights at Goodwood sold out weeks ago – and events two and three are heading the same way.

A DJ set by Rudimental kicks off this year’s trio of music and racing nights on the Downsthis evening and all tickets were snapped up within weeks of going on sale.

Racecourse manager Alex Eade said tickets for June 8 – when Example and DJ Wire appear – and June 15, when Steve Aoki is the star attraction, were selling fast and likely to sell out in advance.

“We’d advise booking in advance for either June 8 or 15 to avoid disappointment,” he said.

There will again be extra security measures in place at the venue tonight as racecourse bosses seek to avoid a repeat of the disorder that marred their opening fixture a month ago.

Goodwood have ploughed extra prize money into the race card on each of the Friday nights to boost the quality of the action.

Tonight’s action runs from 6.10pm to 8.50pm and the six races have attracted a healthy 70 declared runners. The Fabco Sanctuary/British EBF Fillies Handicap at 7.45pm is the highlight on the track.

Steve Bone's selections: 6.10 Hawridge Glory, 6.40 Main Edition, 7.10 Brelades Bay, 7.45 Tricksy Spirit, 8.15 Albizzia, 8.50 Dream of Camelot.