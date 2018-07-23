Haggas has high hopes for a Goodwood prize

Newmarket handler William Haggas looks like he has a strong Qatar Goodwood Festival hand.

One of Haggas' big hopes is Urban Fox, who he aims to run in the Qatar Nassau Stakes on Ladies' Day, August 2.

"Urban Fox has done very well since she joined us. She possibly lost her way a bit last year and is a very big filly," said Haggas.

"She ran very well at Ascot in a handicap, then I really fancied her for the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes but unfortunately just when Aljazzi quickened, she only lengthened before staying on well. I thought she wanted further and so it proved (when Urban Fox won the G1 Pretty Polly Stakes over 10 furlongs at the Curragh on July 1).

"We thought Urban Fox wanted fast ground and she seems to like it. I don't know what she would be like on soft. Usually, when horses get that good they usually don't like both types of ground. It is going to rain sometime - I hope it is not at Goodwood on Thursday week.

"Call To Mind is in great form. He has got a bit to find on the book but is doing really well. John Warren (racing manager to Call To Mind's owner The Queen) was up at the July Meeting and came to see Call To Mind - he thought what we all think here in that the horse is making good physical progress. He has a bit to find with the best ones but stays well and is a very genuine horse. He should run a good race.

"William Buck who rode him at York said that the horse wants two miles and that is why we went to New York (when successful in the G2 Belmont Gold Cup Invitational Stakes on June 8). We haven't got as far as thinking about a jockey for Goodwood yet.

"We have a few in the handicaps like most people as they are valuable and good races. I don't know if Muthmir will run in the G2 King George Qatar Stakes - he has been a bit unfortunate in his last two runs but is not going to beat Battaash realistically. We would also like to run something in the G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes - possibly What A Home or Maid To Remember. It looks like Society Power is being sold so he won't be going to Goodwood.

"We should keep ourselves busy enough. We hope to run The Queen's Seniority in the Golden Mile and we might have a couple in the Oak Tree Stakes - Pretty Baby who ran well at York and One Master, who is by Fastnet Rock out of Enticing. Young Rascal will not be ready in time for the Qatar Gordon Stakes and will go to York for the Great Voltigeur."